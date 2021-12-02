Michigan State University hosts its first Menorah lighting

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A moment of silence was held Wednesday night at Michigan State University for the victims of Tuesday’s fatal shooting at Oxford High School.

It happened at the university’s first annual Menorah lighting. For some students, it was their first experience celebrating Hanukkah.

The Jewish community and supporters gathered at Michigan State University for the ceremony, which was dedicated to those who were killed Tuesday.

Jesse Goldberg, an MSU Chabad board member, said he hopes the ceremony can become an annual tradition.

“A lot of people come from places where they haven’t been in a Jewish population or background,” Goldberg said. “It’s good to show people that there is other religions and other types of celebrations than what they’re used to.”

The East Lansing Fire Department was on hand to assist in making it rain gelt, a Hanukkah tradition to give chocolate coins to children.

Members of the Kappa Delta Sorority showed their support. For many, it was their first Hanukkah experience. They said experiences like this were the entire reason why they came to Michigan State University.

“Something we were excited about coming to college was getting to see all the different cultures and holidays and traditions,” said Skylar Hill.

“I feel like we’re just talking to different people and if we have questions, we feel comfortable to ask,” said Olivia Moore.

