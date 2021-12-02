Advertisement

Lockout Could Be Lengthy

FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch by right fielder Mitch Haniger of a ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays' Ji-Man Choi that was originally called an out during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 18, 2021, in Seattle. The call was overturned. The Mariners won 5-1. The clock ticked down toward the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday night, Dec. 1, 2021, and what was likely to be a management lockout ending the sport’s labor peace at over 26 1/2 years. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Hours into Major League Baseball’s first work stoppage in 26 years, Commissioner Rob Manfred and union head Tony Clark presented diametrically opposed views of each side’s negotiating positions that point to a lengthy lockout. In separate news conferences less than half a day into baseball’s ninth work stoppage, Manfred said the union’s proposal for greater free agency and wider salary arbitration would damage small-market teams. Clark, the first former player to head the union, accused Manfred of “misrepresentations” in his letter to fans.

