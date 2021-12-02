Local photographer offering blind date photo shoots

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A lot of people are sick on online dating so a local photographer is offering a fun and unique option to the community into the dating game.

It’s called Stanger Sessions.

It’s where two strangers will meet up for a blind date that is also a photo shoot.

“It is kind of a strange concept for people to show up who have never met before and their first date is a blind date photography session,” said Laura Hoesel, the photographer and owner of Lo Brands it. “They show up and we do a full-on couple session much like we would do for an engagement shoot, but they’ve never met before so it’s really fun.”

Much to Laura’s surprise- not only have these sessions been fun, but a lot of Mid-Michigan is interested in being apart of it.

“I was blown away- within 24 hours of posting about it I had probably 50 people who wanted to do it already and it just took right off,” said Laura. “It’s been a huge response and I am super grateful to the community for it.”

One of the many people who signed up was Michelle Lopez from Lansing.

“My friend Heidi actually tagged me and her Facebook post and so I signed up for it because I got tired of doing dating apps and I’ve been divorced for about eight years so it’s something different, something new to try,” said Michelle.

The first date was at the Reo Town Business, The Wheel House, a place the couple can make and paint pottery.

Laura also offers another photo shoot option at an arcade in East Lansing.

“It is such a different energy, it is so fun because it’s so far outside of your comfort zone that you can’t help but have a good time and be laughing and be silly and it’s a great time,” said Laura.

Regardless if couples work out- Laura says they can go home with pottery, a sense of bravery and a fun set of photos.

“They can use them for their own use social media just to kind of put it out there, but it’s also something that they can just keep and cherish if the relationship does turn into something.”

You can learn more about these sessions or check out Laura’s work at: https://www.lobrandsit.com/?fbclid=IwAR38G3z_arPNH0MZIaAqhHasFhxkauW0V5L6J8J_BVR2pJpV1TYw6dGBVfk

