Figure Skating Event Canceled

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) - The figure skating Grand Prix Final next week has been canceled over travel rules implemented during the coronavirus pandemic for the second straight season. The Dec. 9-12 event in Japan was due to be the only global event matching the best skaters across all four disciplines before the Winter Olympics in Beijing in February. The Japanese government has barred entry for most foreigners without existing links to the country against a backdrop of concern over the spread of the new omicron variant.

