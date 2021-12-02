Advertisement

Eaton County Sheriff’s Office seeks suspect in retail fraud case

The investigation is ongoing
The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for this person in connection with a retail fraud...
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person in connection with retail fraud.

According to authorities, the person is a suspect in a retail fraud case in Delta Township.

The suspect can be seen in the photos above.

The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office released a photo of the suspect alongside what appears to be a silver Nissan Sentra.

Anyone who recognizes the person or has any information is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office at 517-323-8480.

