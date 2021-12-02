Deputy finds two shooting suspects fleeing scenes in same week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Monday afternoon Ingham County 911 dispatch informed area law enforcement of a shooting that had just occurred at the Kensington Meadows Mobile Home Park in the 4200 block of Jolly Rd. in Lansing.

An attentive Ingham County Deputy was checking the northwest area of Delhi Twp. when he spotted the described suspect vehicle near Waverly Rd. and Bishop Rd.

That quick-acting Deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station. The shooting suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident. The Ingham County Deputy was aided on the stop by the Lansing Police Department and the Fugitive Team.

Just seven days prior on Monday, Nov. 22, while serving subpoenas in Lansing, that same Deputy found and arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that had just taken place. In that incident, a 33-year-old man was taken into custody a just few minutes after the shooting on Herbert St.

The Deputy is being credited for his attentiveness and presence of mind that led to these two arrests, and swiftly taking two dangerous subjects off the streets.

