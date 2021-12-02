Advertisement

Deputy finds two shooting suspects fleeing scenes in same week

The Deputy is being credited for his attentiveness and presence of mind that led to these two arrests.
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle
Ingham County Sheriff's vehicle(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Early Monday afternoon Ingham County 911 dispatch informed area law enforcement of a shooting that had just occurred at the Kensington Meadows Mobile Home Park in the 4200 block of Jolly Rd. in Lansing.

An attentive Ingham County Deputy was checking the northwest area of Delhi Twp. when he spotted the described suspect vehicle near Waverly Rd. and Bishop Rd.

That quick-acting Deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle in the parking lot of a Speedway gas station. The shooting suspect was quickly taken into custody without incident. The Ingham County Deputy was aided on the stop by the Lansing Police Department and the Fugitive Team.

Just seven days prior on Monday, Nov. 22, while serving subpoenas in Lansing, that same Deputy found and arrested a suspect involved in a shooting that had just taken place. In that incident, a 33-year-old man was taken into custody a just few minutes after the shooting on Herbert St.

The Deputy is being credited for his attentiveness and presence of mind that led to these two arrests, and swiftly taking two dangerous subjects off the streets.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Ethan Crombley
15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard providing an update on the fatal shooting at Oxford High...
‘Worst kind of tragedy’ -- Authorities release names of students killed in Oxford High School shooting
Police confirmed nine people were shot, four fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
Suspect identified, charges announced in Oxford High School shooting
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting
Jimmy Tyrone Henry
Second suspect identified, arrested in Lansing shooting

Latest News

FILE - People stand in front of the Quarterback Real Estate Arena for a vaccination on...
Unvaccinated Germans to be excluded from nonessential stores and venues amid COVID surge
Germany is seeing a major increase in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant has also made its...
Germany sees new cases of omicron variant as country is already battling a massive COVID outbreak
COVID testing at Sparrow's Frandor location.
Registration encouraged for COVID-19 testing at Frandor
Jaycee Aaron Cornett,19, is being charged with assault with intent to murder and carrying a...
19-year-old charged in Jolly Road shooting