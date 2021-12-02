Deer head, countdown clock, shooting pact -- Authorities blast ‘false information’ in Oxford High School shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - At a press conference Thursday, law enforcement officials decried “false information” in connection with Tuesday’s fatal shooting at Oxford High School.

Related: What we’ve learned about the Oxford High School shooting victims

Oakland County sheriff Mike Bouchard said reports of a deer head and a countdown clock were investigated thoroughly, had nothing to do with the shooting that killed four students and further investigation into the potential threats would not have prevented the tragedy. The countdown clock, Bouchard said, was run by a bar in the area that was counting down to a band’s performance.

Bouchard noted that the suspected shooter -- a 15-year-old boy charged with murder and terrorism -- had no history of bullying and the school only noticed potential issues the day before the shooting.

The alleged shooting pact -- in which the Oxford High School shooting was reportedly one of many shootings planned -- had been investigated and officials said it had “no credibility.” Bouchard said there is no evidence that the suspected shooter had any accomplices.

According to authorities, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the FBI and Secret Service in investigating all copycat threats in the area. Multiple schools across Michigan were impacted Thursday due to threats, including Holt High School.

Bouchard added that schools will see extra resources to help maintain a safe learning environment.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said every threat will be thoroughly investigated and criminal charges will be filed against those responsible.

McDonald said further charges in connection with Tuesday’s shooting could be filed by the end of the day Friday.

Bouchard urged residents to contact the sheriff’s office directly regarding potential threats rather than sharing them online.

“Talk to the police,” Bouchard said. “It’s what we’re here for.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911 or by email at ocso@oakgov.com.

More: ‘Worst kind of tragedy’ -- Authorities release names of students killed in Oxford High School shooting

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.