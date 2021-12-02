Construction to close US-127 ramp in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Beginning Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will repair the concrete barrier and guardrail that was damaged in Lansing in late October. As part of this work, crews will be performing repairs on the southbound US-127 ramp to westbound I-496.

This construction work means the southbound US-127 ramp to westbound I-496 will be closed. City officials are asking drivers to follow posted detours. Drivers should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes while the construction is ongoing.

Aaron Jenkins, a representative of MDOT, says the closures happen to protect both workers and drivers.

“Closing ramps during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists and will expedite repairs,” Jenkins said.

The work is estimated to be completed on Friday, Dec. 10.

