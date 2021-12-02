Agencies from across Michigan join expanded search for Brendan Santo

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police announced Thursday they were committing more resources to the search for Brendan Santo.

Santo went missing on Friday, Oct. 29, and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight.

What started as a Mid-Michigan police effort has expanded to a state-wide search. Dive teams from Wayne, Oakland, Macomb and Washtenaw counties were in the Red Cedar River Thursday. Each team is working to clear sections as the search moves downriver.

Officials with Michigan State University Police and Public Safety said they’ve worked with the university’s tree experts to further clear parts of the river.

“We had a couple of log jams and a couple areas that we couldn’t access previously,” said Chris Rozman, with MSU Police. “We’ve actually worked this week with our Arborists at MSU that have actually been on the boats with the teams and actually worked with equipment and chainsaws to clear some of those areas to allow the boats to get farther to the west and divers to get in the water in different areas that we’ve been unable to check before.”

Authorities said the more divers in the water, the more likely they are to thoroughly clear the river.

Students at MSU said the growing police presence is a constant reminder that Santo is still missing.

When Ariana Newberry walks to and from her dorm, she said she can’t help but feel discouraged for her campus community.

Related: MSU students uneasy as search for Brendan Santo continues

“It’s wild to see so many police here all the time and nothing come of it. It’s like, OK, this is still an ongoing problem, is something going to happen?” Newberry said. “I can’t imagine what the family is going through. If everyone on campus is looking for closure, then it needs to happen sometime, right?”

Police from multiple departments are still searching the campus and Red Cedar River for answers. They said they’re all doing everything they can to find anything related to Santo.

“It’s really just a matter of knowing we’re doing everything we can to bring Brendan home,” Rozman said.

As of Thursday evening, police said they have not found anything belonging to Santo.

Related: Michigan State University Police release photos of items Brendan Santo may have had with him

Authorities said they will continue to search the Red Cedar River during the winter.

Brendan Santo Height 5 feet, 10 inches Weight 160 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing gray sweatpants, black shirt, black Red Wings baseball cap and white Converse high-top shoes

Anyone who has seen Brendan Santo or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State University Police Department at by phone at 844-99-MSUPD (67873) or by email at tips@police.msu.edu.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.