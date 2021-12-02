19-year-old charged in Jolly Road shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect in a shooting on Monday in Lansing is now behind bars.

Jaycee Aaron Cornett,19, is being charged with assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.

Police say Cornett shot a 21-year-old man outside a home in the 4200 block of W. Jolly Road. That man was taken to a hospital and treated for his injury.

Cornett is scheduled to appear in Lansing’s 54-A District Court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 9 with a preliminary exam set for Dec. 16, in front of Judge Stacia Buchanan.

