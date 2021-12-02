Advertisement

19-year-old charged in Jolly Road shooting

Police say he shot a 21-year-old man outside a home in the 4200 block of W. Jolly Road on Nov. 29.
Jaycee Aaron Cornett,19, is being charged with assault with intent to murder and carrying a...
Jaycee Aaron Cornett,19, is being charged with assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect in a shooting on Monday in Lansing is now behind bars.

Jaycee Aaron Cornett,19, is being charged with assault with intent to murder and carrying a concealed weapon. His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety.

Police say Cornett shot a 21-year-old man outside a home in the 4200 block of W. Jolly Road. That man was taken to a hospital and treated for his injury.

Cornett is scheduled to appear in Lansing’s 54-A District Court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 9 with a preliminary exam set for Dec. 16, in front of Judge Stacia Buchanan.

