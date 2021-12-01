Women’s Pro Tennis Tournaments Suspended in China

UNDATED (AP) - The head of the women’s professional tennis tour says all WTA tournaments will be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai. The Grand Slam doubles champion has accused a former high-ranking government official in that country of sexual assault. She posted her allegations on social media last month. Peng dropped out of public view after raising the allegations in a Nov. 2 social media posting that was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities. WTA President and CEO Steve Simon is repeating his call for a “full and transparent investigation” into Peng’s accusations.

