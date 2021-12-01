Advertisement

Women’s Pro Tennis Tournaments Suspended in China

Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of...
Peng Shuai of China wipes her face during the women's singles match against Samantha Stosur of Australia on the second day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, on July 3, 2018. China's Foreign Ministry is sticking to its line that it isn't aware of the controversy surrounding tennis professional Peng Shuai, who disappeared after accusing a former top official of sexually assaulting her. A ministry spokesperson said Friday that the matter was not a diplomatic question and that he was not aware of the situation.(AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The head of the women’s professional tennis tour says all WTA tournaments will be suspended in China because of concerns about the safety of Peng Shuai. The Grand Slam doubles champion has accused a former high-ranking government official in that country of sexual assault. She posted her allegations on social media last month. Peng dropped out of public view after raising the allegations in a Nov. 2 social media posting that was quickly taken down by Chinese authorities. WTA President and CEO Steve Simon is repeating his call for a “full and transparent investigation” into Peng’s accusations.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed 11 people were shot, three fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Oxford High School
A man was found outside a southside gas station with a gunshot wound.
Man found shot outside southside gas station
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard providing an update on the fatal shooting at Oxford High...
‘Worst kind of tragedy’ -- Authorities release names of students killed in Oxford High School shooting
Vaccine
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing enacts emergency plans amid COVID surge
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Judge: No bond for Michigan teen charged in school shooting

Latest News

Kyler gets the keys
Cards Hope To Get Two Key Players Back
Baseball Lockout Now Likely
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Record TV Ratings For Michigan vs. Ohio State Game
Kenneth Walker scores a touchdown versus Michigan. He recorded 5 in the contest with Michigan...
Big Honor For Kenneth Walker