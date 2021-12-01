Wolverines No. 2 in college football playoffs

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - For the very first time, the University of Michigan has made it into the top four of the college football playoff rankings. Michigan is now No. 2, thanks in part to a dominating win over Ohio State last Saturday.

The University of Georgia is still on top, followed by Michigan, the University of Alabama, and the University of Cincinnati.

There is just one more hurdle for the Wolverines to stay in the playoffs: this weekend’s Big Ten Championship game against the University of Iowa Hawkeyes.

