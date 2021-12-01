Advertisement

Wolverines No. 2 in college football playoffs

The celebrations continue in Ann Arbor.
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be strongly considered for the Heisman Trophy after he had three sacks, setting a single-season record for college football team, in a win over Ohio State that put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - For the very first time, the University of Michigan has made it into the top four of the college football playoff rankings. Michigan is now No. 2, thanks in part to a dominating win over Ohio State last Saturday.

The University of Georgia is still on top, followed by Michigan, the University of Alabama, and the University of Cincinnati.

There is just one more hurdle for the Wolverines to stay in the playoffs: this weekend’s Big Ten Championship game against the University of Iowa Hawkeyes.

