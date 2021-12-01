Advertisement

Suspect identified, charges announced in Oxford High School shooting

A junior football player with a 3.9 GPA and a senior artist accepted into several colleges are two of the four confirmed dead.
Police confirmed nine people were shot, four fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
Police confirmed nine people were shot, four fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Four students died at Oxford High School after another student opened fire Tuesday afternoon. Charges were announced Wednesday in relation to the shooting.

The suspect, identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is expected to be charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to authorities he is being charged as an adult.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of three of the students killed. They are identified as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, and 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana. Authorities reported a fourth student, a 17-year-old boy, died Wednesday morning at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

Baldwin was a senior at Oxford High School. Her family said she had already been accepted to several colleges, some with a full scholarship. She was an artist who loved to draw.

A petition on Change.org describes Myre, a junior, as a football player with a 3.9 GPA who “put his life in danger to try and help the thousands of other students at Oxford High School.” The petition is calling for Wildcat Stadium to be renamed in his honor. On Sunday, he visited the University of Toledo’s football program.

He died in a patrol car as a deputy rushed him to a local hospital.

“Our hearts are with the victim’s families, Oxford High School, and the entire Oxford community as we all begin to come to terms with (the)horrific events,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard said in a Facebook post.

Bouchard also thanked the abundance of law enforcement partners that assisted his office during the tragedy.

A 15-year-old sophomore fired between 15 and 20 rounds. Authorities say he was arrested within five minutes of their response. The gun, a 9 mm Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol, recovered by police was purchased legally by the shooter’s father.

A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence and is being inventoried. Sheriff Bouchard said the suspect is not cooperating with the police.

“The person that’s got the most insight and the motive is not talking,” he said at a news conference late Tuesday.

Due to his age, he cannot yet be identified.

The Oxford Wildcats football team paid tribute to Myre on social media, noting his success on and off the field.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information, including information on the victims, is made available.

Related: How Mid-Michigan law enforcement, school officials prepare for tragedies

