Second suspect identified, arrested in Lansing shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A second suspect has been identified and arrested in relation to a shooting that took place in Lansing on Nov. 22.

Jimmy Tyrone Henry, a 38-year-old Lansing man, has been charged with three counts of Assault with Intent to Murder, three counts of Weapons – Firearm – Discharge from vehicle causing injury, one count of Carrying a Concealed weapon, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and three counts of Felony Firearm.

On Nov. 22, Lansing police officers were dispatched to a home located near the intersection of Herbert and Norman Streets, just west of Cedar Street, on reports of a shooting. Police said two people had been shot and the suspected gunman had fled the area.

Authorities said an Ingham County Sheriff’s deputy later observed a vehicle that matched the suspect’s on Pennsylvania Avenue, near Saginaw Street. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the suspected gunman fled, resulting in a pursuit.

Police said the vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Ottawa and Walnut streets. No injuries were reported. The suspected gunman, a 33-year-old man, was taken into police custody and a handgun was recovered.

Since that arrest Henry has been identified as a suspect and arrested as well. He is next scheduled in 54-A District court in front of Judge Simmons for a probable cause conference on Dec. 2, and a preliminary exam on Dec. 9.

