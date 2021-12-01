Record TV Ratings For Michigan vs. Ohio State Game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fox Network announced Wednesday that 15, 893,000 viewers watched this past Saturday’s Ohio State at Michigan football game. The network says that is the highest number ever on the network for a college football game. Back on October 30th Fox said 9.3 million viewers watched the Michigan at Michigan State game, at that time the most viewers for one of its games this season.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.