Record TV Ratings For Michigan vs. Ohio State Game

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be strongly considered for the Heisman Trophy after he had three sacks, setting a single-season record for college football team, in a win over Ohio State that put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Fox Network announced Wednesday that 15, 893,000 viewers watched this past Saturday’s Ohio State at Michigan football game. The network says that is the highest number ever on the network for a college football game. Back on October 30th Fox said 9.3 million viewers watched the Michigan at Michigan State game, at that time the most viewers for one of its games this season.

