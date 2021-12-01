New poll shows political violence a major concern for many young Americans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new poll shows most young Americans are fearful about the future of our country. Violence and politics are two of the reasons they’re so pessimistic. News 10 talked with a political scientist Wednesday about how we as a nation can get away from that.

The violent rhetoric has definitely become more common over the last several months. It’s happening across many levels government, from the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer to death threats left for congressmen.

MSU political scientist Matt Grossmann says it’s up to our elected leaders to put an end to it.

Grossmann said, “One thing that needs to be happening is political leaders need to set good examples and correct people when they think about resorting to violence and tell them there are normal political channels to express their grievances in.”

Grossmann says his research also shows more people feel violence is seen as more acceptable.

