In My View: Harbaugh gives back to Michigan athletic department

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gets a good optic this week.

At a time when we hear all about coaches changing jobs for massive salary increases, Harbaugh has taken his $500,000 bonus and given it back to Michigan athletic department staff members who took pay cuts in the past year because of COVID issues.

Harbaugh’s salary was cut in half for this season to begin with, although he can make another half million with a win over Iowa this Saturday night. But good for him right?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

