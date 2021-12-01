Advertisement

In My View: Harbaugh gives back to Michigan athletic department

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh gets a good optic this week.

At a time when we hear all about coaches changing jobs for massive salary increases, Harbaugh has taken his $500,000 bonus and given it back to Michigan athletic department staff members who took pay cuts in the past year because of COVID issues.

Harbaugh’s salary was cut in half for this season to begin with, although he can make another half million with a win over Iowa this Saturday night. But good for him right?

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police confirmed 11 people were shot, three fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Oxford High School
A man was found outside a southside gas station with a gunshot wound.
Man found shot outside southside gas station
Vaccine
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing enacts emergency plans amid COVID surge
Police say William Fields, a 45-year-old pizza delivery driver died after falling through a...
Pizza delivery man dies when customer’s porch collapses
It is illegal in the state of Michigan to not clear all snow from your vehicle before driving.
Reminder: You legally have to remove snow from your vehicle before driving in Michigan

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Will MSU fans root for Wolverines this weekend?
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Good luck to our HS football teams in Detroit
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Lansing’s 3 high school football teams vie for state titles
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Lions still trying for its first win of the season