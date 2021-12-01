MSU Hillel offers fun ways to celebrate Hanukkah locally

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hanukkah is in full swing over at the Lester and Jewell Morris Hillel Jewish Center.

“It makes a big university feel even smaller and especially during Hanukkah when it’s usually a time that people celebrate with family. We have all these cool opportunities for students to connect with each other because that’ll help them not only celebrate and meet new people but also kind of feel part of this Jewish Community here,” said Nate Strauss, the Assistant Director of the MSU Hillel.

Each night of Hanukkah- the MSU Hillel offers the lighting of the Menorah in-person and over zoom.

They also celebrate with fried food that students can eat.

To open the lights up to the community- the MSU Hillel and other local organizations are offering a giant Menorah lighting outside of the MSU Union.

Later this week will be other fun dinners and events that Nate is excited for especially after being apart last year.

“We’re doing a Shabbat dinner so a weekly Friday night dinner in Spartan Stadium at the Huntington Club- we’re calling it ‘Light up the Night Shabbat’, which will be really fun. Then after the holiday ends we are hosting Sparty’s Hanukkah party, which will be an 18 and up Club experience for people to interact safely and have fun and celebrate the holiday.”

To learn more about the MSU Hillel and for details on events: https://www.msuhillel.org/

