Michigan State University’s Kenneth Walker named B1G Ten Running Back of the Year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kenneth Walker keeps racking up accolades for Michigan State University. The proud Spartan has just been named B1G Ten Running Back of the Year.

Coach Mel Tucker made the announcement on social media Wednesday. The award came only one day after Tucker was named the B1G Ten’s Coach of the Year by the media and coaches.

Walker has 263 carries for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns and 13 catches for 89 yards and a score. He’s second in the nation in rushing yards, rushing yards per game and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns.

