Advertisement

Michigan State University’s Kenneth Walker named B1G Ten Running Back of the Year

(WILX 2021)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Kenneth Walker keeps racking up accolades for Michigan State University. The proud Spartan has just been named B1G Ten Running Back of the Year.

Coach Mel Tucker made the announcement on social media Wednesday. The award came only one day after Tucker was named the B1G Ten’s Coach of the Year by the media and coaches.

Walker has 263 carries for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns and 13 catches for 89 yards and a score. He’s second in the nation in rushing yards, rushing yards per game and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police confirmed 11 people were shot, three fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Oxford High School
A man was found outside a southside gas station with a gunshot wound.
Man found shot outside southside gas station
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard providing an update on the fatal shooting at Oxford High...
‘Worst kind of tragedy’ -- Authorities release names of students killed in Oxford High School shooting
Vaccine
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing enacts emergency plans amid COVID surge
Police are looking for four peope wanted in connection with multiple retail fraud cases across...
Police seek 4 in connection with retail fraud cases in Meridian Township

Latest News

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan...
Wolverines No. 2 in college football playoffs
The crowd at the Boston Bruins game honored the victims of the Marathon bombing Wednesday night.
Boston Bruins Coach in Protocol
LSU football coach Brian Kelly
Kelly’s Deal With LSU Is Done
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning to...
Tigers Add Veteran Shortstop