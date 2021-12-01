Local pet outfitters celebrates 16 years in business with a sale

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A local pet outfitter is recognizing 16 years in business.

Joey’s Pet Outfitters is celebrating in a big way with the store-wide sales.

Everything is discounted for just a few days, check out the video for more details.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.