Advertisement

Livestream: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office gives update on Oxford High School shooting

By Dane Kelly and Jake Draugelis
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on the fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday at Oxford High School.

It can be watched in the video player above.

Four students were killed in Tuesday’s shooting and seven others -- including a teacher -- were wounded.

Authorities identified the students killed as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and a 17-year-old boy who died Wednesday morning at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

The suspected shooter, identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is expected to be charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to authorities he is being charged as an adult.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police confirmed 11 people were shot, three fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Oxford High School
A man was found outside a southside gas station with a gunshot wound.
Man found shot outside southside gas station
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard providing an update on the fatal shooting at Oxford High...
‘Worst kind of tragedy’ -- Authorities release names of students killed in Oxford High School shooting
Vaccine
Sparrow Hospital in Lansing enacts emergency plans amid COVID surge
Police are looking for four peope wanted in connection with multiple retail fraud cases across...
Police seek 4 in connection with retail fraud cases in Meridian Township

Latest News

Fire crews respond to an apartment fire in Leslie on Nov. 30, 2021
Cause of Leslie apartment fire determined
Police confirmed nine people were shot, four fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
Suspect identified, charges announced in Oxford High School shooting
A Nov. 30, 2021 shooting at Oxford High School killed three students, wounded eight others.
How Mid-Michigan law enforcement, school officials prepare for tragedies
Jimmy Tyrone Henry
Second suspect identified, arrested in Lansing shooting