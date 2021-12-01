Livestream: Oakland County Sheriff’s Office gives update on Oxford High School shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on the fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday at Oxford High School.

It can be watched in the video player above.

Four students were killed in Tuesday’s shooting and seven others -- including a teacher -- were wounded.

Authorities identified the students killed as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and a 17-year-old boy who died Wednesday morning at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

The suspected shooter, identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, is expected to be charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. According to authorities he is being charged as an adult.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.