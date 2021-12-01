Advertisement

Livestream: Oakland County officials provide briefing on fatal Oxford High School shooting

Tuesday shooting killed three students, wounded eight others
By Jake Vigna and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday evening to provide details on Tuesday’s shooting at Oxford High School.

The press briefing is expected to begin at 10 p.m. It can be watched in the video player above.

Police said the shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Students were evacuated and nearby schools went into lockdown.

According to authorities, 11 people were shot in the incident. Two people went into surgery Tuesday evening and the other six are expected to survive. One of the victims, police said, was a teacher.

Police said the three students who were killed were a 16-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 17.

Authorities said the suspected shooter -- a 15-year-old boy who went to the school -- was taken into police custody without resistance and a handgun has been recovered. Police said the teenage boy asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements regarding a motive.

Authorities did not release information on where the teen got the firearm or how he got it into the school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911.

