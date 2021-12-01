Advertisement

Learning how to make a wreath with Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was On The Road at Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop in Haslett, where we learned how to make a wreath. You can stop by Van Atta’s to pick up all of the supplies we used and try to make your own wreath!

Plus, we got some tips from Lisa Bashline, the sales manager at Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop, about how to keep your poinsettias looking fresh all holiday season.

