Advertisement

How Mid-Michigan law enforcement, school officials prepare for tragedies

Tuesday shooting killed three students, wounded eight others
By Jace Harper and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTIAC, Mich. (WILX) - At least three people were killed in a shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

Capt. Andy Daenzer, with the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, said law enforcement officers across Mid-Michigan are trained to respond.

“We do train regionally with other agencies in how to respond to these. Basically it’s trying to get to these things as quickly as you can,” Daenzer said.

Whenever tragedy strikes, it causes many to reflect on the things that are important to them.

“You always pray and hope that it doesn’t happen anywhere near where you are, but this is pretty close to home,” said Eaton Rapids superintendent Bill DeFrance.

Tuesday’s shooting sent shockwaves of fear throughout Michigan. DeFrance said it’s one of his worst nightmares.

Many rural schools are set up similar to Eaton Rapids, where grades K-12 are located in the same building, or at least on the same campus. DeFrance said even with the safety protocols they’ve already implemented, he said the incident in Oxford made him wonder if there’s more his district can do to protect the students.

“I think this just gives us a little bit more impetuous to pay attention and heighten our awareness of those things,” DeFrance said. “Because, it’s tragic but it hits close to home.”

DeFrance said they do drill in the schools to help in these situations. There are even experts that come in to observe and make sure they’re covering all their bases.

Dave Rayner, a former NFL player and kicker for Michigan State University, used to coach at Oxford High School. He took the 2021-22 school year off to focus on his new baby, but the team still looks for his leadership. He said one of the students who was killed and one of those injured were on the football team.

The team gathered Tuesday night to support each other. Rayner said the students experienced things most people could never imagine.

“There were literally kids that bullets were flying by them in the hallways. One of our guys is a teacher and he said, ‘You know all of the preparations for it, but when it’s happening, you’re trying to figure out if it’s real,’” Rayner said. “A couple of kids said they ran up and told teachers there was somebody shooting and the teachers didn’t really believe it right away until they heard the gunshots.”

Rayner said he hopes that all parents will talk to their children about reporting any strange behavior to an adult and to hug those you love.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police confirmed 11 people were shot, three fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Oxford High School
Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other at the time of the incident.
Man, 21, in critical condition, suspect still at large following shooting in Lansing
LPD looking for suspects in illegal dumping
Lansing Police Department asking for help finding suspects in illegal dumping
A man was found outside a southside gas station with a gunshot wound.
Man found shot outside southside gas station
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Police: Hillsdale man breaks into home, assaults victim, then exposes himself

Latest News

How Mid-Michigan authorities prepare for tragedy
Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard providing an update on the fatal shooting at Oxford High...
‘Worst kind of tragedy’ -- Authorities release new details in fatal Oxford High School shooting
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street
In a recent study, the area met MDOT’s criteria for a noise barrier, which would come in the...
MDOT working on plans to reduce I-496 noise in Lansing neighborhood