Delhi Twp. set to light Christmas tree, letters to Santa due by Dec. 17

It’s not too late to get your letters to Delhi Township’s mailbox.
(WLOX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Delhi Township is getting ready for the holidays with the lighting of its Christmas tree Wednesday night. The ceremony will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Gardens.

If your kids haven’t sent a letter to Santa, it’s not too late.

There is a special mailbox at the Delhi Township Community Services Center for letters to Santa. Be sure to include your name and address, because Santa writes back!

To give Saint Nick enough time to respond, please get them in by Dec. 17.

