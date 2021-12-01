Advertisement

Cause of Leslie apartment fire determined

Fire crews respond to an apartment fire in Leslie on Nov. 30, 2021
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews responded to an apartment building on the corner of Bellevue and Main Street in Leslie on Tuesday night.

The owner said that the cause of the fire was a ceiling fan in the bathroom.

That building contains four apartments and two commercial spaces. One of those spaces is the local food bank.

It is unknown how much damage was done to the building.

