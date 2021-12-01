Advertisement

Cause of apartment fire determined

Apartment fire in Leslie.(KFYR)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:58 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fire crews responded to an apartment building on the corner of Bellevue and Main Street in Leslie on Tuesday night.

The owner said that the cause of the fire was a ceiling fan in the bathroom.

That building contains four apartments and two commercial spaces. One of those spaces is the local food bank.

