Cards Hope To Get Two Key Players Back

By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Quarterback Kyler Murray and All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins were both at practice for the Arizona Cardinals today in a sign the team’s top two playmakers might be ready to return after a three-game absence. Arizona has the league’s best record at 9-2 and has regained some relatively fresh legs after a long-awaited bye week. The Cardinals hope the Thanksgiving break will allow them to work with a healthier roster when they travel to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Murray and Hopkins were both “limited” during Wednesday’s workout.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

