Big Honor For Kenneth Walker

Kenneth Walker scores a touchdown versus Michigan. He recorded 5 in the contest with Michigan on October 30, 2021.(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker has been named the Big Ten Conference’s offensive back of the year. Walker shared all Big Ten first team running back honors with Hassan Haskins of Michigan. The all conference offensive teams were announced Wednesday, one day after the defensive honorees were so named. Walker is Michigan State’s only all Big Ten first team player. He ran for 1,636 yards from scrimmage during the regular season, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

