Baseball Lockout Now Likely

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
IRVING, Texas (AP) - The clock is ticking down toward the expiration of Major League Baseball’s collective bargaining agreement at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time. A lockout is likely, ending the sport’s labor peace at 9,740 days over 26 1/2 years. Players and owners have appeared headed for a confrontation for more than two years. The union demanded change following anger over a declining average salary, middle-class players forced out by teams concentrating payroll on the wealthy and a share of veterans jettisoned in favor of lower-paid youth.

