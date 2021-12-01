Advertisement

15-year-old boy arraigned on charges of terrorism, murder in fatal Oxford High School shooting

If convicted, Ethan Crumbley faces life in prison without parole
Ethan Crumbley during his Dec. 1, 2021 arraignment.
Ethan Crumbley during his Dec. 1, 2021 arraignment.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old boy accused of killing four people and wounding seven others, faced a judge Wednesday afternoon.

Crumbley was arraigned on one charge of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm. He is being charged as an adult.

If convicted, Ethan Crumbley faces life in prison without parole. He pleaded not-guilty to the charges.

Crumbley is accused of being responsible for the fatal shooting Tuesday at Oxford High School. He appeared in court wearing an anti-suicide smock. Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said at a Tuesday night press conference that the suspected shooter was on suicide watch.

Crumbley was denied bond and will be held at Oakland County Jail until his next court appearance.

Four students were killed in Tuesday’s shooting and seven others -- including a teacher -- were wounded.

Authorities identified the students killed as 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, who died Wednesday morning at McLaren Oakland Hospital in Pontiac.

Bouchard said Tuesday night that neither the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office or the school’s police officer had been notified of any potential threats. He added that a prior threat made earlier in the month was unrelated to the school district and had no ties to the incident.

According to authorities, Crumbley had been involved in a meeting over behavior issues Nov. 29, the day before the shooting. Police said they were not made aware of the meeting until after the shooting occurred, nothing of concern was noted in his school file prior to the meeting and that there is no documented cases of bullying of the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at 248-858-4911 or by email at ocso@oakgov.com.

