WILX and the Salvation Army are Ringing in the Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You can help by joining WILX, Azzi Jewelers, Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Feldman Chevrolet and Tripp’s Auto Shop by donating to the Salvation Army Red Kettles at the below locations and times. Join a WILX Anchor or Meteorologist on location as we ring in the season! We will also be collecting new toys at these locations for Toys for Tots.

Thursday, December 2 from 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM

Azzi Jewelers

3007 East Saginaw Street, Lansing

Thursday, December 9 from 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Champion Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram

6525 West Saginaw Hwy, Lansing

Thursday, December 16 from 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Feldman Chevrolet

2801 East Michigan Ave, Lansing

Thursday, December 23 from 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM

Polly’s Country Market

Jackson

If you can’t make it out to any of the above locations, you can simply scan the above QR codes with your phone to donate to the Lansing Capital Area Salvation Army or the Jackson Salvation Army.

Happy Holidays & thank you for supporting Mid-Michigan families in need!

