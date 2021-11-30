Advertisement

Tigers Add Veteran Shortstop

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning to...
Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez celebrates after hitting a walk-off single in the ninth inning to defeat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5 in a baseball game, late Monday, July 26, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)(Paul Beaty | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have come to terms with free agent shortstop Javier Baez on a six year $140 million contract, so say various reports. Baez, 28, is a right hand hitter who played last season for first the Chicago Cubs then New York Mets. He hit .299 for both teams combined with 31 home runs. He is the third veteran the Tigers have obtained one way or another in the off season.

