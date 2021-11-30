Tigers Add Veteran Shortstop

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers have come to terms with free agent shortstop Javier Baez on a six year $140 million contract, so say various reports. Baez, 28, is a right hand hitter who played last season for first the Chicago Cubs then New York Mets. He hit .299 for both teams combined with 31 home runs. He is the third veteran the Tigers have obtained one way or another in the off season.

