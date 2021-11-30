Police seek 4 in connection with retail fraud cases in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for help identifying four people in connection to several retail fraud cases.

According to authorities, the four people are wanted for questioning. Further details were not revealed.

The suspects can be seen in the photo above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, reference case 21-4491.

