Advertisement

Police seek 4 in connection with retail fraud cases in Meridian Township

Police are looking for four peope wanted in connection with multiple retail fraud cases across...
Police are looking for four peope wanted in connection with multiple retail fraud cases across Meridian Township.(WILX)(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for help identifying four people in connection to several retail fraud cases.

According to authorities, the four people are wanted for questioning. Further details were not revealed.

The suspects can be seen in the photo above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800, reference case 21-4491.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police confirmed nine people were shot, three fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Oxford High School
Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other at the time of the incident.
Man, 21, in critical condition, suspect still at large following shooting in Lansing
LPD looking for suspects in illegal dumping
Lansing Police Department asking for help finding suspects in illegal dumping
Photos provided by the shelter show a woman hiding an animal in her jacket then leaving the...
UPDATE: Cat allegedly stolen from Jackson Animal Shelter has been returned
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Police: Hillsdale man breaks into home, assaults victim, then exposes himself

Latest News

Brock Fletcher
BROCK FLETCHER
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
TMHT
Take Me Home Tuesday
Studio 10 Tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit