In My View: Will MSU fans root for Wolverines this weekend?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Will Michigan State fans root for Michigan this Saturday against Iowa in the Big Ten championship football game?

It’s doubtful. But MSU needs the Wolverines to win to get a better bowl bid when they are all announced this Sunday.

It’s as simple as that and I have the Spartans likely ending up in either Phoenix, Atlanta or Orlando, the latter if Iowa beats Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.