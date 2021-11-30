MSU’s Tucker Named Big Ten Coach of the Year

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Mel Tucker Tuesday was named Big Ten football coach of the year. He was so honored in both the media and coaches voting categories. The all conference defensive teams were named Tuesday with the offensive winners to be announced Wednesday. Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson was named defensive player of the year and defensive lineman of the year. Josh Moody was named the Big Ten place kicker of the year. No Michigan State defensive players made first team acclimation.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.