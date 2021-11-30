Advertisement

MSU’s Mel Tucker named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.
Mel Tucker looks on as the Michigan State Spartans faced Maryland Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021.(WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Meet the Big Ten Coach of the Year, Michigan State’s Mel Tucker. The B1G announced Tucker as the selection of the prestigious award Tuesday morning, and it was well deserved.

In just his second year as head coach of MSU, Tucker took the Spartans from a struggling program with just two wins last season, to one of the best in the country, winning 10 of the season’s 12 games. Essentially, he picked up where previous coach Mark Dantonio left off, putting the Spartans back on everyone’s radar.

It wasn’t pretty during his first season, but there’s no denying Tucker has gotten it done in his second season. At the beginning of the 2021 season, no one pegged MSU as a threat. This, in turn, fueled Tucker’s Spartans.

Tucker’s Spartans have outscored opponents 383 to 308 this season, with major contributions from Jayden Reed, Payton Thorne, and their Heisman Trophy candidate, Kenneth Walker III.

In his first two games against the University of Michigan, Tucker is 2-0. No other MSU football coach has ever started off 2-0 against the Wolverines.

Now, Tucker has the Spartans ranked 11 in the nation and a chance to play in a major bowl game.

