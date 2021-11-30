Mid-Michigan nonprofit organizations ask for donations on Giving Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Giving Tuesday and it’s all about encouraging people to do good by donating to good causes. Local nonprofits said the need in the community is bigger than ever. They said this giving season is making a world of a difference.

“We’re getting calls from families saying, ‘We need food, we need hygiene items, coats, socks, hats, period products, diapers,’ you name it,” said Erica Lynn, with The Village Lansing.

The Village Lansing is working to combat youth violence through prevention intervention and support and now more than ever kids need help. But their resources cant stretch far enough without the help from the community.

“It has been tough. Last years was tough this years is tough. We’re seeing an impact where you’re just not seeing that huge bump in donations I think everyone’s struggling,” said Lynn.

Child and Family Charities said they’ve seen a huge need this year for families in Mid-Michigan and days like Giving Tuesday give the community an opportunity to help.

“There was just so many families that were already in need and a lot of the uncertainty they’re going through and mental needs increased dramatically so were just seeing a lot of children in crisis and we want to address those issues,” said Julie Thomasma, with Child and Family Charities.

They said Giving Tuesday and giving during the holidays is a tremendous help to them and other nonprofits in the area.

“Were overwhelmed by the amount of support we get. The amount of gifts that come in for the kids in foster care and the shelter for families in need. I’m always humbled overwhelmed and just so thankful,” said Thomasma.

Nonprofits said this day is a much needed shot in the arm but people aren’t only in need during the holidays -- they need support year round.

