Advertisement

MDOT working on plans to reduce I-496 noise in Lansing neighborhood

Work is expected to begin in 2022
In a recent study, the area met MDOT’s criteria for a noise barrier, which would come in the...
In a recent study, the area met MDOT’s criteria for a noise barrier, which would come in the form of a wall.
By Ian Hawley and Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is working on plans to cut down the noise from I-496 in neighborhoods in Lansing.

In a recent study, the area met MDOT’s criteria for a noise barrier, which would come in the form of a wall. The area is on Lansing Road, just to the west of Grand River and would limit highway noise from reaching roughly 50 homes.

Related: I-496 construction request heard at Lansing City Council meeting

The efforts to mitigate highway noise will require noisy construction.

”There’s going to be some noise. Construction isn’t quiet,” said Greg Losch, with MDOT. “At the same time, our goal is to hear those concerns, look at what’s being talked about, and see if there’s anything we can do to address it throughout the life of the contract.”

Work is expected to begin in 2022.

More information can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police confirmed 11 people were shot, three fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Oxford High School
Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other at the time of the incident.
Man, 21, in critical condition, suspect still at large following shooting in Lansing
LPD looking for suspects in illegal dumping
Lansing Police Department asking for help finding suspects in illegal dumping
Photos provided by the shelter show a woman hiding an animal in her jacket then leaving the...
UPDATE: Cat allegedly stolen from Jackson Animal Shelter has been returned
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Police: Hillsdale man breaks into home, assaults victim, then exposes himself

Latest News

Michigan state health officials testing for Omicron variant
Michigan state health officials testing for Omicron variant
FILE - James Robson, a biomedical engineering graduate student, holds a swab and specimen vial...
Michigan state health officials testing for Omicron variant
Police confirmed 11 people were shot, three fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Oxford High School
3 killed, 8 injured in shooting at Oxford High School