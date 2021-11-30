MDOT working on plans to reduce I-496 noise in Lansing neighborhood

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation is working on plans to cut down the noise from I-496 in neighborhoods in Lansing.

In a recent study, the area met MDOT’s criteria for a noise barrier, which would come in the form of a wall. The area is on Lansing Road, just to the west of Grand River and would limit highway noise from reaching roughly 50 homes.

The efforts to mitigate highway noise will require noisy construction.

”There’s going to be some noise. Construction isn’t quiet,” said Greg Losch, with MDOT. “At the same time, our goal is to hear those concerns, look at what’s being talked about, and see if there’s anything we can do to address it throughout the life of the contract.”

Work is expected to begin in 2022.

More information can be found on MDOT’s official website here.

