MDHHS expands Opioid Health Home services to additional counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced it has expanded the Opioid Health Home (OHH) initiative to more Michigan counties to deliver intensive care management and care coordination services for Medicaid beneficiaries with an opioid use disorder (OUD).

Recently, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) approved Michigan’s State Plan Amendment (SPA) to expand its Opioid Health Home initiative into Prepaid Inpatient Health Plan (PIHP) Regions 6, 7, and 10. The expanded SPA will allow thousands of Medicaid beneficiaries who meet the eligibility criteria to receive OHH services.

A Health Home is a benefit given to Medicaid beneficiaries who have a diagnosed with an Opioid Use Disorder and reside within one of the following Prepaid Inpatient Health Plan (PIHP) regions/counties:

PIHP Region 1 (counties in the Upper Peninsula)

PIHP Region 2 (21 northern-most counties of the Lower Peninsula)

PIHP Region 4 (specifically Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties)

PIHP Region 6 (Lenawee, Livingston, Monroe, Washtenaw)

PIHP Region 7 (Wayne)

PIHP Region 9 (Macomb County)

PIHP Region 10 (Genesee, Lapeer, Sanilac, St. Clair)

Region 3 includes Mason, Lake, Ocean, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent, and Allegan counties. Region 5, the largest region by area, is comprised of Osceola, Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Midland, Bay, Huron, Montcalm, Gratiot, Saginaw, Tuscola, Ionia, Clinton, Shiawassee, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, and Hillsdale counties. Region 8 is solely Oakland County.

Individuals who meet the criteria can work with a team of providers who will attend to the beneficiary’s comprehensive health and social needs. Participation is voluntary and the enrolled beneficiaries may opt-out at any time.

“The expansion of Opioid Health Home program will help address the complexity of physical and behavioral health conditions in Michigan and improve access to essential services,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “For enrolled beneficiaries, the Health Home will function as the central point of contact for directing patient-centered care across the broader health care system.”

In Michigan, half of Medicaid beneficiaries have an untreated mental illness, and more than two-thirds have an untreated substance use disorder. Health Homes are a model proven to enhance access to organized and integrated care, something that is particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For OHH-specific information, including eligibility and available resources, visit Michigan.gov/OHH.

