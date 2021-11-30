Mason High School Names New Athletic Director

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mason High School has a new athletic director-- Connor Thomas was named to the position on Tuesday. Thomas most recently served as athletic director at Caro Community Schools. Thomas is an Oakland University grad and is currently finishing a Masters at Wayne State University.

