Man injured in shooting at southside gas station

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police (LPD) are investigating an early morning shooting at a gas station that left one person injured.

Around 3:00 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of S. Martin Luther King Blvd for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a male subject with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say the victim was not forthcoming or cooperative. His identity has not yet been confirmed. That victim was transported to an area hospital for his non-life-threatening injury.

LPD was able to determine the gas station was not the location of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are continuing to work on identifying the victim, suspect, and the crime scene.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483-4600

