Advertisement

Man accused of firing gun at Atlanta airport turns self in

In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells....
In this undated booking photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department is suspect Kenny Wells. Authorities say a passenger awaiting a bag search at the Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint reached into the bag and grabbed a firearm, and it went off, causing chaos among travelers and prompting a temporary FAA ground stop on flights Saturday afternoon, Nov. 20, 2021, officials said. Police said later Saturday evening that they had identified the passenger as a 42-year-old convicted felon, Wells, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.(Atlanta Police Department via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say a man accused of accidentally firing a gun in his bag at the Atlanta airport has turned himself in.

Police say 42-year-old Kenny Wells was waiting at a security checkpoint Nov. 20 when his bag was pulled aside for a secondary check.

Police say he lunged into his bag and grabbed a gun, causing it to fire.

Wells then fled with the gun, which was later found in an airport trashcan.

Police said Tuesday that Wells had turned himself in to the Clayton County jail.

The discharge of the gun caused temporary chaos and prompted a temporary ground stop on flights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police confirmed nine people were shot, three fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Oxford High School
Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other at the time of the incident.
Man, 21, in critical condition, suspect still at large following shooting in Lansing
LPD looking for suspects in illegal dumping
Lansing Police Department asking for help finding suspects in illegal dumping
Photos provided by the shelter show a woman hiding an animal in her jacket then leaving the...
UPDATE: Cat allegedly stolen from Jackson Animal Shelter has been returned
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Police: Hillsdale man breaks into home, assaults victim, then exposes himself

Latest News

Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on infrastructure law
FILE - In this June 19, 2018 photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of...
NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses
TMHT
Take Me Home Tuesday
Anthony Broadwater breaks down crying Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, in Syracuse, N.Y., when a judge...
Author Alice Sebold apologizes to man cleared in 1981 rape