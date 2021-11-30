Advertisement

3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Oxford High School

Suspect taken into custody
Police investigate a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.
Police investigate a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021.
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 2:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - At least three people were killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County.

According to police, nine people were shot in the incident. The extent of the injuries of the six wounded is currently unknown. One of the victims, police said, was a teacher.

Police responded to the scene at about 12:55 p.m. Tuesday on reports of an active shooter. Students were evacuated and other Oakland County schools went into lockdown.

Authorities said one has been taken into custody and a handgun has been recovered. They believe there wasn’t more than one shooter.

Police did not say if those who were wounded were students.

Stay with News 10 for updates.

