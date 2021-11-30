Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center announces move to Knapp’s building

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center has announced it will be relocating to the Knapp’s Building in downtown Lansing in late 2021 with reopening plans planned in early 2022.

The lease is for at least one year, thanks to the generosity of the George F. Eyde Family, LLC.

The architectural landmark features many attributes, including an above-ground location, natural light, and adjacent parking.

“We’re still seeking our forever home, ‘dreaming BIG,’ and gaining traction with large-scale projects,” the center said. “We’re proud that our role in the Lansing Mayor’s Arts and Culture Commission built momentum for the recently announced performing arts center.”

The move is the latest as the Center continues to grow since its inception in 1965 with an eight-room location inside the former Lansing Business University on Ionia Street.

“While this move is a short-term solution, we’re developing a long-term future vision with our community members, artists, Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, and funders,” the center said. “Rest assured, we’re financially healthy, in good stead, with excellent stewards.”

Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center facilities and milestones

1965-1967

Sept. 8: The Lansing Community Art Gallery became Lansing’s first community art gallery. The Gallery’s first location included eight rooms of the former Lansing Business University at 124 W. Ionia St.

1967-1975

By 1967, members, participating artists, and patrons had increased dramatically in just two years. This prompted the move to 118 ½ E. Michigan, above Jim’s Tiffany Restaurant, thanks to the generosity of owner Angie Vlahakis.

1975-2004

In 1975, with community support, Lansing Art Gallery moved into the center, located at 425 South Grand Ave. The staff grew to three employees and the Gallery supported a growing group of volunteers and enthusiastic patrons.

2004-2009

In 2004, The Gallery moved to the heart of downtown at 113 S. Washington Ave. Housed in the former “Liberman’s” building from fall 2004 through 2009, the gallery’s attendance and artist participation grew significantly.

2009-2021

The larger location of 119 N. Washington Sq. boasted an open floor plan and large exhibition space, in addition to a dedicated education center for arts instruction and a student gallery.

2022

In 2022, the journey continues at 300 S. Washington, Suite 100, inside the historic Knapps building. The new location will offer a ground-level space with plenty of natural light and accessible parking.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.