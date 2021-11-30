Advertisement

Kelly’s Deal With LSU Is Done

LSU football coach Brian Kelly
LSU football coach Brian Kelly(LSU Athletics)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - LSU and newly hired coach Brian Kelly have agreed to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives. Kelly has coached at Notre Dame for the past 12 seasons and eclipsed Knute Rockne for career victories with the Fighting Irish. He arrives in Louisiana on Tuesday and his formal introduction on campus is set for Wednesday.

