Kelly’s Deal With LSU Is Done

UNDATED (AP) - LSU and newly hired coach Brian Kelly have agreed to a 10-year contract worth $95 million plus incentives. Kelly has coached at Notre Dame for the past 12 seasons and eclipsed Knute Rockne for career victories with the Fighting Irish. He arrives in Louisiana on Tuesday and his formal introduction on campus is set for Wednesday.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.