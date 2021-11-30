Jackson to host ‘Christmas in the City’ event Saturday

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Jackson is preparing for its first “Christmas in the City” event on Saturday.

The event takes place in Downtown Jackson from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be live music, contests, games, art and food vendors, restaurants and businesses will have specials, and -- of course -- Santa Claus will visit.

More information can be found on the event’s official Facebook page here.

