Advertisement

How to help Habitat For Humanity this Giving Tuesday

Habitat For Humanity
Habitat For Humanity(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Giving Tuesday is all about Giving Back to the community.

One non-profit housing organization says days like Giving Tuesday can really help them provide important services to the Mid-Michigan.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region programs provide people a hand-up, not a hand out.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is a nonprofit organization that helps people build and improve places to call home in Eaton and Ingham counties, Michigan. They believe affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.

Habitat was founded on the conviction that everyone deserves a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. During their 30+ year history in Greater Lansing, Habitat Capital Region has provided direct housing services to over 1,000 families through affordable homeownership, home repair, and ramp installation programs.

You can volunteer at their construction sites or ReStores.

On this Giving Tuesday, you can give financially.

To learn more about both: https://www.habitatcr.org/

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police confirmed nine people were shot, three fatally at Oxford High School on Nov. 30, 2021
3 killed, 6 injured in shooting at Oxford High School
Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other at the time of the incident.
Man, 21, in critical condition, suspect still at large following shooting in Lansing
LPD looking for suspects in illegal dumping
Lansing Police Department asking for help finding suspects in illegal dumping
Photos provided by the shelter show a woman hiding an animal in her jacket then leaving the...
UPDATE: Cat allegedly stolen from Jackson Animal Shelter has been returned
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Police: Hillsdale man breaks into home, assaults victim, then exposes himself

Latest News

EXIT Realty
Learn more about EXIT Realty Advantage and The Faces of Ingham County
New outdoor ice rink
Free winter fun at new outdoor ice rinks
df
UNION HOME MORTGAGE
sd
Exit Realty Faces of Ingham County