How to help Habitat For Humanity this Giving Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This Giving Tuesday is all about Giving Back to the community.

One non-profit housing organization says days like Giving Tuesday can really help them provide important services to the Mid-Michigan.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region programs provide people a hand-up, not a hand out.

Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is a nonprofit organization that helps people build and improve places to call home in Eaton and Ingham counties, Michigan. They believe affordable housing plays a critical role in strong and stable communities.

Habitat was founded on the conviction that everyone deserves a simple, durable place to live in dignity and safety, and that decent shelter in decent communities should be a matter of conscience and action for all. During their 30+ year history in Greater Lansing, Habitat Capital Region has provided direct housing services to over 1,000 families through affordable homeownership, home repair, and ramp installation programs.

You can volunteer at their construction sites or ReStores.

On this Giving Tuesday, you can give financially.

To learn more about both: https://www.habitatcr.org/

