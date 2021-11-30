Free testing in Ingham County for World AIDS Day

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Dec. 1 is World Aids Day.

The Ingham County Health Department wants to make sure you know your HIV status. On Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the department will be hosting a free testing clinic at the Forest Community Health Center located at 2316 S Cedar Street in Lansing. No appointment is necessary to get tested, just walk in and get the finger prick test. You also do not need ID or insurance.

Participants will get a free Meijer gift card just for getting the test.

