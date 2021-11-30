Advertisement

Free testing in Ingham County for World AIDS Day

The Ingham County Health Department wants to make sure you know your HIV status.
The Ingham County Health Department wants to make sure you know your HIV status.
The Ingham County Health Department wants to make sure you know your HIV status.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday, Dec. 1 is World Aids Day.

The Ingham County Health Department wants to make sure you know your HIV status. On Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., the department will be hosting a free testing clinic at the Forest Community Health Center located at 2316 S Cedar Street in Lansing. No appointment is necessary to get tested, just walk in and get the finger prick test. You also do not need ID or insurance.

Participants will get a free Meijer gift card just for getting the test.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police believe the suspect and the victim knew each other at the time of the incident.
Man, 21, in critical condition, suspect still at large following shooting in Lansing
LPD looking for suspects in illegal dumping
Lansing Police Department asking for help finding suspects in illegal dumping
Photos provided by the shelter show a woman hiding an animal in her jacket then leaving the...
UPDATE: Cat allegedly stolen from Jackson Animal Shelter has been returned
Michigan State Police vehicle.
Police: Hillsdale man breaks into home, assaults victim, then exposes himself
The hospital says just the Lansing hospital is affected, other hospitals will be operating as...
Sparrow Hospital is stopping all elective surgeries due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Man injured in shooting at southside gas station
Man injured in shooting at southside gas station
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center
Lansing Art Gallery & Education Center announces move to Knapp’s building
The Jackson-based company is offering holiday shoppers a dollar-for-dollar match for gift cards...
Consumers Energy spreads holiday cheer with $750k in gift cards to local businesses
WILX First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 11/30/21