Did you lose a gun in Saint Johns? Check with police

SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Saint Johns are looking for the owner of a gun found overnight.

According to authorities, the gun was lost either Monday night or Tuesday morning and was found on Townsend Road.

Police said the gun was in a plastic case.

Anyone with information regarding the missing gun is asked to contact the St. Johns Police Department at 989-224-4721.

