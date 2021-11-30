Advertisement

Did you lose a gun in Saint Johns? Check with police

Gun found in St. Johns overnight
St. Johns Police Department
St. Johns Police Department
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Saint Johns are looking for the owner of a gun found overnight.

According to authorities, the gun was lost either Monday night or Tuesday morning and was found on Townsend Road.

Police said the gun was in a plastic case.

Anyone with information regarding the missing gun is asked to contact the St. Johns Police Department at 989-224-4721.

